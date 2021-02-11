Stocks to Watch: BPCL, TCS, Aurobindo Pharma, Titan, HCL Infotech

NEW DELHI : Here is a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Thursday:

Aurobindo Pharma: Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹2,946.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of exceptional gains. The company had posted a net profit of ₹705.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

BPCL: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will buyout Oman Oil Company's shares in the Bina refinery project for about ₹2,400 crore. BPCL holds a 63.68% stake in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), which built and operates a 7.8 million tonne oil refinery at Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

TCS: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the further deepening of its long-standing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the launch of the new TCS AWS Business Unit (BU), a dedicated group within TCS that brings together the scale, technology expertise, and industry knowledge of the two companies to help enterprise customers accelerate their innovation and drive superior business outcomes using AWS.

Titan: Tata group firm Titan Company reported an 11.81% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹530 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2020, led by income growth in the jewellery division. The company had posted a net profit of ₹474 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

HCL Infotech: IT firm HCL Infosystems reported a loss of ₹34.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹14.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Board of Directors has also approved the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary HCL Infotech Ltd to Novezo Consulting at a purchase price based on the enterprise value of HCL Infotech as of the date of the share transfer.

Page Industries: The company reported a 76.64% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹153.70 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. Page Industries Ltd had posted a net profit of ₹87.01 crore during the October-December period a year ago, PIL said in a BSE filing.

Greaves Cotton: Engineering major Greaves Cotton reported 56.98% declined in consolidated net profit at ₹20.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of ₹48.59 crore for the October-December period of 2019-20.

Ujjivan Financial Services: The company reported a consolidated loss of ₹490.73 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2020. Ujjivan Financial Services had registered a net profit of ₹74.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Ruchi Soya: The company reported a net profit of ₹227.44 crore for the quarter ended in December. Ruchi Soya Industries had posted a net profit of ₹7,617.43 crore in the year-ago period because of an exceptional gain of ₹7,466.06 crore.

Bank of India: Fair trade regulator CCI has approved Bank of India's acquisition of 49% stake each in BOI AXA Investment Managers and BOI AXA Trustee Services.

