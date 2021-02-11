Stocks to Watch: BPCL, TCS, Aurobindo Pharma, Titan, HCL Infotech

HCL Infotech: IT firm HCL Infosystems reported a loss of ₹34.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹14.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Board of Directors has also approved the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary HCL Infotech Ltd to Novezo Consulting at a purchase price based on the enterprise value of HCL Infotech as of the date of the share transfer.