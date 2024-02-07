Stocks to Watch: Britannia, Ashok Leyland, Nestle, Nykaa, Godrej Properties
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, February 7
Britannia Industries: The biscuit manufacturer posted a 40 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹556 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, in contrast to the ₹937 crore it had reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, missing market estimates. In sequential terms as well, Britannia's profit experienced a 5 percent decline, amounting to ₹587 crore. However, revenue from operations increased slightly to ₹4,256 crore from ₹4,196 crore in the corresponding quarter las year. Analysts' projections had anticipated a year-on-year revenue growth of 3 percent, reaching ₹4,303 crore for the quarter. The company disclosed an EBITDA of ₹821 crore for the quarter, with margins registering at 19.29%.
