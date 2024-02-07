Stocks to Watch: Britannia, Ashok Leyland, Nestle, Nykaa, Godrej Properties

Britannia Industries: The biscuit manufacturer posted a 40 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹556 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, in contrast to the ₹937 crore it had reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, missing market estimates. In sequential terms as well, Britannia's profit experienced a 5 percent decline, amounting to ₹587 crore. However, revenue from operations increased slightly to ₹4,256 crore from ₹4,196 crore in the corresponding quarter las year. Analysts' projections had anticipated a year-on-year revenue growth of 3 percent, reaching ₹4,303 crore for the quarter. The company disclosed an EBITDA of ₹821 crore for the quarter, with margins registering at 19.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle India: The FMCG bellwether is likely to report a healthy double-digit growht in earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, when it reports its earnings on Wednesday, february 7. Higher volumes and price-led growth, along with operating leverage benefits are likely to have help the company in the quarter. The company’s net profit for the quarter is seen rising 18% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹745 crore, ACCording to analysts' estimates. Revenue is seen rising 10.3% to ₹4,697 crore and the operating profit by 15.3% to ₹1,126 crore. However, sequentially, earnings will be weak, with net profit likely to drop by nearly 8%, weighed down by a 7% fall in revenue and an 8.4% decline in operating profit.

Ashok Leyland: For the commercial vehicle manufacturer, FY24 is mainly about stellar margin performance. For the second consecutive quarter, Ashok Leyland has clocked a sequential improvement in Ebitda margin. For perspective, in the December quarter (Q3FY24), Ashok Leyland’s Ebitda margin improved to 12%, up from 11.2% in Q2, and 10% in Q1. The upshot is that year-on-year Q3 Ebitda growth came in at almost 40% to ₹1,114 crore with margin expanding by 320 basis points (bps). This is at a time when revenue growth stood at a mere 2.7% — a function of lower volumes to a good extent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG major is expected to report double-digit growth in profit for Q3FY24 when it reports its third quarter results on Wednesday, February 7, on the back of sustained growth in volumes in the India business, steady international business and operating leverage benefits. The company’s net profit for the quarter is seen rising 26% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹344 crore, according to analysts' estimates. Revenue from operations may rise 9% to ₹3,779 crore and operating profit is also likely to grow by 59.3% to ₹723.20 crore. Sequentially, the net profit is seen declining 2.6% and revenue rising 1.2%, while operating profit may surge 35%.

Godrej Properties: The real estate major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹62.47 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, registering a 6% growth from ₹58.49 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue in Q3FY24 rose 68% to ₹330.44 crore from ₹196.23 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Sales Bookings grew by 76% YoY to ₹5,720 crore in Q3FY24 and 59% YoY to ₹13,008 crore in 9MFY24. Q3FY24 was the company’s highest ever quarterly sales for the second quarter in a row with 4.34 million sq. ft. of area sold. Collections and Net Operating Cash flow grew by 43% to ₹2,411 crore and 45% to ₹798 crore, respectively in Q3FY24, Godrej Properties said in a release.

Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, reported a rise of 98% in net profit to ₹16.2 crore (attributable to the equity shareholders), compared to ₹8.2 crore in the year-ago period, in Q3FY24. The total net profit (attributable to the shareholders + non-controlling assets) surged 106% to ₹17.5 crore, compared to ₹8.5 crore in the same period last year, as per its exchange filings. The net profit more than doubled in the quarter-under-review driven by strong demand during the festival and wedding seasons. The company's revenue from operations during Q3FY24 rose 22% to ₹1,789 crore, compared to ₹1,462 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the December quarter rose 26.4 per cent to ₹99 crore, compared to ₹78 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements, ACC & Sanghi Industries: Cement maker Sanghi Industries has received support from proxy advisory firm InGovern for its proposals to purchase bulk coal from Adani Enterprises as well as sell cement it produces in bulk to Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC. Ambuja Cements had acquired a majority stake in Sanghi Industries last year. The Adani Group in 2022 acquired Ambuja Cements and ACC. InGovern observed that although the price decided for the sale of cement and clinker was below market benchmarks, the transaction would ensure higher capacity utilisation at Sanghi Industries, helping it return to profitability. Other major domestic proxy advisory firms do not cover Sanghi Industries. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Eveready Industries India: The battery maker reported a 55% jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by diminishing input costs. Eveready's total expenses fell almost 9% to 2.95 billion rupees, led by a 29% decline in raw material costs. As a result, consolidated net profit rose to 84.1 million rupees ($1 million) in the three months to December 31. Eveready's revenue, however, fell almost 8% to ₹3.05 billion.

EIH Limited: The flagship company of The Oberoi Group reported revenue from operations of ₹770 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, a year-on-year jump of 28%. It reported a profit after tax of ₹230 crore, up 55% over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. EIH reported EBITDA of ₹353 crore, up 56.3% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TTK Prestige: Indian home appliances maker TTK Prestige reported a higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for its cookware essentials. Consolidated net profit rose 8.5% to ₹624.8 million ($7.5 million) during the October-December period, snapping five straight quarters of declining profit. Revenue from operations climbed 6.3% to ₹7.38 billion. Consumers bought more kitchen appliances during the festive and wedding periods, which coincided with the third quarter.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!