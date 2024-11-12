Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to Watch: Britannia, ONGC, Hindalco, BEML, Shree Cement, and more

Pranati Deva

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Stocks to watch today

Britannia Industries: FMCG major Britannia Industries Ltd reported a 10% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024, amounting to 531 crore. This marked a decrease from 588 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations showed a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase, reaching 4,668 crore compared to 4,433 crore in the year-ago period. However, both profit and revenue figures were below market expectations. Sequentially, consolidated sales rose by 11% and profit after tax increased by 5%.

Hindalco: Hindalco Industries reported a significant 123% growth in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024, reaching 1,891 crore, up from 847 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This profit exceeded market estimates, which stood at 1,294 crore. Revenue from operations saw an 8% YoY increase to 22,262 crore. The impressive profit growth was attributed to strong operational performance in the India business, favorable macroeconomic conditions, and strategic cost management.

ONGC: State-owned ONGC posted a 17% increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024, totaling 11,984 crore, compared to 10,238 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, declined by 4% YoY, amounting to 33,881 crore as opposed to 35,163 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s board declared a first interim dividend of 6 per equity share (face value 5) for FY25, with November 20 set as the record date for shareholder eligibility.

Shree Cement: Shree Cement Ltd reported a substantial 83% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024, which stood at 76 crore, down from 447 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Revenue from operations also saw a decline of 15% YoY, amounting to 4,054 crore. Operating EBITDA for the quarter fell 32% YoY to 593 crore compared to 870 crore in the same quarter last year.

BEML: Miniratna company BEML reported a slight 0.75% decrease in profit after tax (PAT) on a YoY basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, with PAT at 51.03 crore, compared to 51.78 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations declined by 6.2% YoY, totaling 859.84 crore for the reporting period, down from 916.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant FoodWorks announced its financial results for the second quarter ending September 2024 on Monday, reporting a profit after tax (PAT) of 66.53 crore. This represented a 31.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline. Despite the decrease in profit, the company experienced significant revenue growth. Revenue from operations for the quarter reached 1,954.70 crore, up from 1,368.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total income also rose, amounting to 1,984.93 crore, an increase from 1,375.69 crore reported during the same period in the prior year.

Akums Drugs: Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, a Delhi-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), reported an adjusted net profit of 66.7 crore, reflecting a 16% YoY increase, driven by enhanced operational efficiency. However, revenue for the quarter declined by 11.9% YoY to 1,046.6 crore due to a decrease in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) prices and variable demand. The adjusted EBITDA stood at 1,347 million, showing a 28% drop compared to the previous quarter, while the adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.9%.

Videocon: SEBI has ordered the attachment of bank accounts, shares, and mutual fund holdings of Venugopal Dhoot and Videocon Industries' promoter entity, Electroparts (India), to recover dues of 68.5 lakh. This follows a September 30 notice directing them to pay dues related to an insider trading case within 15 days. The action was taken after non-compliance, freezing Dhoot and Electroparts (India)'s bank, demat, and mutual fund accounts. The pending dues include interest and recovery costs.

Welspun Corp: Welspun Mauritius Holdings Limited (WMHL) announced the sale of a 5% equity stake in East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), a listed associate of Welspun Corp in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), for a total consideration of 218.9 million Saudi Riyal (approximately 480 crore). As a result of this transaction, WMHL’s stake in EPIC has reduced from 31.5% to 26.5%. Despite the divestment, WMHL remains the largest shareholder in EPIC.

