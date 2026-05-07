Stocks to watch: BSE, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto, Paytm among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed with sharp gains on Wednesday, with late-session buying pushing both benchmark indices up by over 1% amid reports that the US and Iran were close to reaching a deal to end their conflict. The Sensex surged 940.73 points, or 1.22%, to finish at 77,958.52, while the Nifty 50 climbed 298.15 points, or 1.24%, to settle at 24,330.95.

However, the market is likely to snap its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,442 mark, down over 5 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Thursday, 7 May -

BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, MRF, Lupin Shares of BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, MRF, Lupin will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto posted a standalone net profit of ₹2,746 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with ₹2,049 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a 34% year-on-year rise.

Paytm Paytm’s parent company posted a net profit of ₹184 crore in the fourth quarter, against a loss of ₹540 crore in the corresponding period last year, aided by a strong improvement in operational performance.

PB Fintech The company delivered a robust performance in the fourth quarter, with net profit surging 54% year-on-year to ₹261 crore from ₹170 crore. Revenue also increased 37% to ₹2,061 crore, up from ₹1,507.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meesho Ecommerce firm Meesho reduced its consolidated losses to ₹166 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with ₹1,391 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking an 88% decline.

ACME Solar Holdings The company announced that its subsidiary has commissioned an 8 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

Biocon The company has refuted reports of any succession planning or leadership transition in response to exchange queries regarding a media report. The clarification follows a report claiming that Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had selected her niece as her successor, which also led to movement in the stock price on May 6.

Shree Cement The company posted a 4.3% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹532 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, against ₹556 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Radico Khaitan The whisky manufacturer posted a strong increase in fourth-quarter earnings, driven by premiumisation and improved margins. Net profit almost doubled to ₹179.5 crore in the March quarter from ₹92 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services The fintech firm announced that it has signed a three-year agreement with The Supreme Industries Ltd to offer its Zaggle Propel rewards platform.