Stocks to watch: BSE, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto, Paytm among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed with sharp gains on Wednesday, with late-session buying pushing both benchmark indices up by over 1% amid reports that the US and Iran were close to reaching a deal to end their conflict. The Sensex surged 940.73 points, or 1.22%, to finish at 77,958.52, while the Nifty 50 climbed 298.15 points, or 1.24%, to settle at 24,330.95.
However, the market is likely to snap its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,442 mark, down over 5 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.
As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.
Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Thursday, 7 May -
Shares of BSE, Britannia Industries, Bharat Forge, MRF, Lupin will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Bajaj Auto posted a standalone net profit of ₹2,746 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with ₹2,049 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a 34% year-on-year rise.
Paytm’s parent company posted a net profit of ₹184 crore in the fourth quarter, against a loss of ₹540 crore in the corresponding period last year, aided by a strong improvement in operational performance.
The company delivered a robust performance in the fourth quarter, with net profit surging 54% year-on-year to ₹261 crore from ₹170 crore. Revenue also increased 37% to ₹2,061 crore, up from ₹1,507.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Ecommerce firm Meesho reduced its consolidated losses to ₹166 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with ₹1,391 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking an 88% decline.
The company announced that its subsidiary has commissioned an 8 MW wind power project in Gujarat.
The company has refuted reports of any succession planning or leadership transition in response to exchange queries regarding a media report. The clarification follows a report claiming that Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had selected her niece as her successor, which also led to movement in the stock price on May 6.
The company posted a 4.3% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹532 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, against ₹556 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
The whisky manufacturer posted a strong increase in fourth-quarter earnings, driven by premiumisation and improved margins. Net profit almost doubled to ₹179.5 crore in the March quarter from ₹92 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The fintech firm announced that it has signed a three-year agreement with The Supreme Industries Ltd to offer its Zaggle Propel rewards platform.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.