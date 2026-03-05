Stocks to watch: BSE, MRF, Bharat Forge, HUL among 10 shares in focus on Thursday

Stock market today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, are expected to open on a firm note Thursday, tracking gains across global markets.

Signals from Gift Nifty also point to a positive start for domestic equities. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,725 mark, reflecting a premium of about 140 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“The Indian equity market continues to trade under the shadow of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which are keeping crude oil prices elevated. Higher energy prices are increasing pressure on India’s import bill and inflation outlook, thereby sustaining a cautious undertone in investor sentiment. Heavy FPI outflows are exerting additional pressure on the local currency, further dampening market confidence,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Wednesday, however, Indian markets ended significantly lower, extending their decline amid jitters surrounding the US-Iran conflict, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,500 level. The Sensex plunged 1,122.66 points, or 1.40%, to settle at 79,116.19, while the Nifty 50 dropped 385.20 points, or 1.55%, to close at 24,480.50.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, March 5, 2026 —

BSE The stock exchange announced that it has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to introduce derivative contracts on the BSE Sensex Next 30 Index. It plans to roll out cash-settled monthly index futures and options based on the index.

MRF Tyre major MRF on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, pledging to invest ₹5,300 crore over the next 12 years to establish a new tyre manufacturing facility in the state.

Glenmark Pharma Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, Glenmark Speciality SA, has secured final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its fluticasone propionate inhalation aerosol USP, 44 mcg per actuation.

Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) said it has divested its entire stake in Nutrition Lab for ₹307 crore. Earlier, on February 12, 2026, the company had informed stock exchanges about its plan to sell its 19.8% shareholding in the entity.

Gujarat Gas The company stated that it has issued force majeure notices to its industrial clients, curtailing daily contracted gas supplies from March 6, 2026, owing to severely limited availability of regasified LNG (R-LNG) amid the continuing Middle East conflict.

Cyient The company has notified the exchanges that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, has directed the commencement of liquidation proceedings against Infotech HAL Limited, its 50:50 joint venture with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Polycab India The company has been served a tax demand of ₹327.5 crore by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. The order relates to the Assessment Year 2024–25, corresponding to the Financial Year 2023–24.

IndiGo IndiGo said on Wednesday that it has cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and other international destinations between February 28 and March 3 due to evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Gulf region.

Great Eastern Shipping Company The Great Eastern Shipping Company has agreed to purchase a pre-owned Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier as part of its continued fleet expansion plans.

Ramkay Infrastructure The company announced that it has entered into an EPC agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited for carrying out infrastructure development at the Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA), Phase 1, Package A.

