NEW DELHI: Here's a list of stocks that could be in the news today.

Panacea Biotec: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec announced the start of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the latter’s facility in India, making it the first batch to be domestically manufactured in India.

DHFL: Lenders to bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) on Monday filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal challenging Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal’s order that has asked them evaluate a competition offer by DHFL's erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

Yes Bank: The Securities Appellate Tribunal has imposed an interim stay on a Securities and Exchange Board of India's order issued on 12 April, in which a penalty of ₹25 crore was slapped on Yes Bank, and three of its executives for allegedly not informing investors of risk factors while facilitating the sale of the AT -1 bonds in the secondary market.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd: The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6 crore in the March quarter as against loss of ₹28 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations moved up to ₹226 crore in Q4 FY21 from ₹190 crore in Q4 FY20.

Cipla: Swiss drug major Roche and Cipla on Monday launched the first batch of antibody cocktail against covid-19 in India. The antibody cocktail —Casirivimab and Imdevimab — is priced at ₹59,750 per dose. Roche's antibody cocktail was given to the previous US president, Donald Trump, when he contracted covid-19 last year.

Cadila: Zydus Cadila launched Ujvira, a drug used for treatment of breast cancer. The company has launched Trastuzumab Emtansine, the first antibody drug conjugate (ADC) biosimilar and a highly effective drug for treating both early and advanced HER2 positive breast cancer, under the brand name Ujvira, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd: The company said that its board at its meeting held on 24 May recommended final dividend of ₹14 per share having face value of ₹10 apiece for FY21 for approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Union Bank of India: The lender announced the listing of 42,79,03,111 shares of face value ₹10 each, allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers under qualified institutions placement by the Bank.

IG Petrochemicals Ltd: The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend ₹7.50/- per equity share of ₹10 each for the approval of the shareholders.

Bank of India: The lender has decided to exercise call option on Bank of India Tier II Bonds and declare 6 June] as Record Date for this purpose. The bonds were issued on 7 July 2016 and carry a coupon rate of 8.57% pa, payable annually with call option on 7 July 2021.

