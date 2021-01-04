Stocks to Watch: Cadila, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Eicher, BEML

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Zydus Cadila: The company has received DCGI approval to initiate Phase III clinical trials of its covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. The drug was found to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic in phase I and II clinical trials, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has reported 5.02% increase in total sales at 4,47,335 units in December. The company had sold 4,24,845 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Tata Steel: The company has transferred its stake in two companies to TSDPL, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the firm, as part of reorganizing its India footprint. "...the company today transferred the 51 per cent stake it holds in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Ltd (JCAPCPL) and 50 per cent stake it holds in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Ltd (TBSPL) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd (TSDPL)," Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

TVS Motor Company: The company reported a 17.5% increase in total sales to 2,72,084 units in December. TVS Motor Company had sold 2,31,571 units in December 2019.

Eicher: Royal Enfield reported a 37% increase in total sales at 68,995 units in December. The company had registered a total sale of 50,416 units in the same month a year ago.

GTPL Hathway: The company has sold its entire 51 % stake i.e. 10,200 Equity Shares having face value of ₹10/- each in GTPL Shiv Network on January 1, 2021 for a cash consideration of ₹2 million (Rupees Two Million only) through Share Transfer Agreement dated January 1, 2021. Consequently, GTPL Shiv Network has ceased as subsidiary of GTPL Hathway.

BEML: The government has invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26% stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU BEML. Bidders can submit their Expression of Interest (EoI) for buying the stake in BEML by 1st March. At the current market price, a 26% sale could fetch about ₹1,000 crore to the exchequer.

NMDC: State-owned NMDC posted over 23% rise in iron ore output at 3.86 million tonne (MT) during December 2020. In the year-ago period, the miner had produced 3.13 MT iron ore from its mines, NMDC said in a BSE filing. The company's total sales during the month under review were at 3.62 MT, up 19% from 3.04 MT in December 2019.

Power Finance Corporation: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has raised its borrowing limit to ₹1.18 lakh crore for the ongoing financial year. "The borrowing plan for FY21 has been revised from ₹90,000 crore to ₹1,18,000 crore to accommodate the moratorium granted to borrowers as per RBI guidelines," a statement issued by PFC said.

Coal India: The supply of coal to the consuming sectors rose 9.2% to 154.6 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter of the current financial year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said. The state-owned company had supplied 141.6 MT of dry fuel in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

