Stocks to Watch: Cadila, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Eicher, BEML

Tata Steel: The company has transferred its stake in two companies to TSDPL, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the firm, as part of reorganizing its India footprint. "...the company today transferred the 51 per cent stake it holds in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Private Ltd (JCAPCPL) and 50 per cent stake it holds in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Ltd (TBSPL) to Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd (TSDPL)," Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.