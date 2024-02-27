Stocks to Watch: Canara Bank, Paytm, Wipro, Zee, Yes Bank, Crompton Greaves, Titan
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, February 27:
Canara Bank: The public sector lender on Monday said its board has approved the split of each share into five shares, in an exchange filing. Canara Bank added that the move is aimed "to improve the liquidity of the Bank’s share and to make it affordable for retail investors and also to broaden the retail investors base". The expected time of completion for the stock split is 2–3 months, the public sector lender added. The Centre owns nearly 63% stake in Canara Bank, while public shareholders own the rest.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started