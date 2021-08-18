Stocks to Watch: Canara Bank, Tata Steel, HAL, HDFC Bank, Future Retail

Canara Bank: The bank has approved the opening of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares of face value ₹10 each on Tuesday. The floor price for the QIP has been set at ₹155.58 per equity share. The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the QIP, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing today.

