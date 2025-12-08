Stocks to watch: CEAT, Biocon, LIC, Lenskart among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: A 25-basis-point rate cut by the RBI, along with its plan to inject ₹1.45 lakh crore into the system through bond purchases and dollar–rupee swaps, lifted market sentiment and helped the indices post solid gains on Friday, December 5.

Building on the previous session’s momentum, the Sensex closed 447 points higher at 85,712.37, up 0.52%, while the Nifty 50 rose 153 points, or 0.59%, to finish at 26,186.45. The BSE Midcap index edged up 0.21%, whereas the Smallcap index slipped 0.67%.

"Markets witnessed a volatile session on Friday but still managed to end higher by over half a percent. The sentiment was cautious in the early hours; however, strength in heavyweight stocks across sectors improved the tone as the day progressed. As a result, the Nifty closed near the day’s high at 26,186.45, up 0.59%. Sectorally, most indices contributed to the upmove, with banking, financials, and IT leading the gains. The broader markets showed a mixed trend, with the Midcap index rising 0.45% while the Smallcap index declined by more than 0.5%.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s outcome served as the key catalyst for the rebound. The committee unanimously cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%, maintained a neutral stance, raised the FY26 GDP forecast to 7.3%, and lowered the CPI inflation projection to 2%. This announcement triggered fresh buying in rate-sensitive financials and NBFCs, helping offset the impact of mixed global cues," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch CEAT The company has authorized the issuance of unsecured NCDs worth up to ₹250 crore and has also approved an investment of IDR 3,800 million in its Indonesian subsidiary, PT CEAT Tyres Indonesia.

Biocon The company announced that its subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has obtained tentative approval from the US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for carbidopa and levodopa extended-release capsules.

Cochin Shipyard The company has entered into a major shipbuilding agreement with Denmark-based Svitzer to construct four fully electric TRAnsverse 2600E tugs, with an option to build four more in the future.

Dynamite Technologies The company has signed a strategic deal with Dassault Aviation to produce and assemble the entire rear fuselage for Dassault’s newest business jet, the Falcon 6X.

Life Insurance Corporation of India The Government of India has appointed Shalini Pandit, Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, as the Government Nominee Director on LIC’s Board. She takes over the role from Parshant Kumar Goyal, also a Joint Secretary in the same department, with immediate effect.

ONGC The board has cleared the reappointment of Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman and CEO, effective December 7, 2025, ensuring continued leadership at the state-owned energy company.

Lenskart The stock will be in focus on Monday as its one-month shareholder lock-in period expires on December 8.

Ola Electric The company has begun large-scale deliveries of its vehicles equipped with the new 4,680 Bharat Cell. The S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) is the first model to use this domestically developed 4,680 Bharat Cell battery pack, offering improved range, higher performance, and enhanced safety.

RailTel The company secured an overseas order valued at ₹14.4 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs to deliver 2,000 AI-powered laptops.

Dabur India The company has received an observation letter from NSE stating it has “no objection” to the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation under which Sesa Care will merge with Dabur India, along with the involvement of their respective shareholders and creditors.