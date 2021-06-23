Stocks to Watch: Cement stocks, Dr. Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Jet Airways

NMDC Ltd: India's largest iron ore producer, NMDC on Tuesday said its profit after tax for the quarter ended 31 March was 708% higher at ₹2,838 crore compared to ₹351 crore during the same period last fiscal. During the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, turnover stood at ₹6,848 crore compared to ₹3,187 crore in the same quarter in FY20, the iron ore miner said.