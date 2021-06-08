NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that could be in the news today.

Central Bank of India: The bank reported a net loss of ₹1,349.2 crore as against a loss of ₹1,529.1 crore, year-on-year (y-o-y). The lender's net interest income fell 21.3% to ₹1,516.4 crore from ₹1,925.8 crore. The government may offload its stake in the lender, along with Indian Overseas Bank, as per a plan laid out in February, according to media reports.

DHFL: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the overall resolution plan of Piramal Group for Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL). The NCLT pronounced the order on Monday on the resolution plan submitted by Piramal Capital & Housing for the stressed DHFL.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday declared its highest-ever annual bonus of ₹867 crore for the policyholders for FY21. "The bonus declared is the highest ever by the company till date and is also 10 per cent higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal," the company said.

Larsen & Toubro: The company's different departments have secured significant projects in the ₹1,000-2,500 crore range, according to the company's classification. These include contracts from Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre at Tarapur Maharashtra, and for the construction of Sports Infrastructure facilities in the Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Lupin: The pharma company has received USFDA approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, to market a generic equivalent of Gilead Sciences' Truvada® Tablets. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s facility in Nagpur, Indi, the pharma company said in a regulatory filing. Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets are indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

MRF: The tyre maker reported profit before tax at ₹430.6 crore compared ₹291.8 crore a year ago. The company also reported a one-time tax credit of ₹451.5 crore in Q4FY20. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹94 per share of ₹10 each. The board has also recommended a special dividend of ₹50 per share in connection with the 60th annual general meeting, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

PNB Housing Finance: The company’s shares have surged over 100% in the last nine trading sessions following announcement by US private equity giant The Carlyle Group and banking veteran Aditya Puri to invest in the firm. The stock was currently trading at ₹880.56. It has surged 118% since 25 May.

Yes Bank: The lender plans to raise funds in Indian or foreign currency by issuing debt securities. Its board of directors will meet on 10 June 2021, to consider, approve and seek shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Union Bank of India: The company has posted a standalone net profit of ₹1,329.77 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The state-run lender has reported a loss of ₹2,503.18 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd: The operator of domestic budget carrier IndiGo eyes a ₹4,500 crore fundraise by securing credit lines from lenders and entering into sale and leaseback (SLB) arrangement for new aircrafts, the company's chief financial officer Jiten Chopra said on Monday.

