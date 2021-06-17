Stocks to Watch: CESC, Federal bank, KEC, L&T Infotech, SBI, Welspun

SBI: The country's largest lender said that its central board will meet next week to consider raising additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital for the current fiscal. The bank said it plans to raise AT-1 capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in US dollar or Indian rupee through a public offer or private placement to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY22. AT-1 bonds, also called perpetual bonds, carry no maturity date but have a call option.

