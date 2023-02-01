Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: CIL, Infosys, Adani Ports, PGCL, Jindal Steel, IHCL
Back

Stocks to Watch: CIL, Infosys, Adani Ports, PGCL, Jindal Steel, IHCL

4 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 07:03 AM IST Livemint
Investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Shares edged in Asia on Wednesday after a rebound in technology stocks helped power an overnight rally on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)Premium
Investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Shares edged in Asia on Wednesday after a rebound in technology stocks helped power an overnight rally on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

  • Britannia Industries, Ashok Leyland, Jubilant Foodworks, Gillette India, IDFC, and Tata Chemicals will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today.

Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

Coal India: State-owned Coal India has reported a consolidated net profit of 7,755.55 crore for the third quarter (Q3FY23), up 70% from 4,558.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, as production at the company increased due to higher power demand amid extreme weather conditions. That beat an average estimate of 7,678.03 crore by Bloomberg analysts. On a sequential basis, net profit after tax (PAT) rose 28% from 6,043.55 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY23).

Infosys: Software services major Infosys on Tuesday admitted that it has appealed against a corporation tax assessment by the UK authorities as British media reports referenced the company’s annual report to reveal the dispute. Reports here are flagging that the firm co-founded by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, was contesting a GBP 20 million tax bill with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department.

Power Grid Corporation: State-run Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday posted a nearly 11% rise in its consolidated net profit to 3,645.34 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was 3,292.97 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed. The total income of the company rose to 11,530.22 crore in the quarter from 10,723.61 crore in the same period a year ago.

Jindal Steel: Jindal Steel on Tuesday reported a 67.9% decline in consolidated net profit to 518.67 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 1616.67 crore in the year ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations declined by 0.57% to 12,452.44 crore as against 12524.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Jindal steel and Power reported production of 2.06 Mt during the quarter, which was 13% higher sequentially. The sales came in at 1.90 Mt, down 6% QoQ.

Adani Ports: The Adani Group on Tuesday acquired the strategic Israeli port of Haifa for USD 1.2 billion and vowed to transform the skyline of this Mediterranean city as part of its decision to invest more in the Jewish nation, including opening an artificial intelligence lab in Tel Aviv. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, whose business empire was rocked by allegations of fraud by US short seller Hindenburg Research, appeared alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for signing of the deal to takeover Haifa Port, and spoke of investment opportunities.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has raised the second and final tranche of 3,750 crore from TPG Rise Climate as per an agreement inked in 2021. In October 2021, Tata Motors announced that it will raise USD 1 billion in its passenger Electric Vehicle (EV) business from TPG Rise Climate in exchange for compulsorily convertible preference shares to create a portfolio of EVs and dedicated Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platforms. Tata Motors and TPG Rise Climate entered into a binding agreement under which TPG along with its co-investor ADQ to invest in a subsidiary of Tata Motors.

Godrej Consumers: Godrej Consumers on Tuesday reported a 3.5% rise in consolidated profit to 546.3 crore in the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 527.6 crore in the year ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations was up by 9% to 3,598.9 crore as against 3,302.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total expenses were higher at 2,969.52 crore as against 2,714.32 crore in the year ago period.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Indian Hotels Company: Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Tuesday reported an over four-fold rise in consolidated net profit at 403.56 crore December 2022 quarter. This is against a consolidated net profit of 95.96 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 51.6% to 1,685.8 crore as against 1,111.22 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, it added. Total expenses were higher at 1,248.62 crore in the third quarter, up from 1,014.23 crore a year ago.

Vodafone Idea: Crisis-ridden telco Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said its board has approved an issue of optionally convertible debentures of up to 1,600 crore to vendor American Tower Corporation. After a meeting of the board of directors, the company in a regulatory filing said that it will convene an extraordinary general meeting on February 25 to seek shareholders' nod for the same. "The funds so raised shall be used to pay amounts owed by the Company to ATC under the master lease agreements and, to the extent of the remainder, for general corporate purposes of the Company," the filing said.

Westlife Foodworld: Westlife Foodworld Ltd kept the ball rolling in the December quarter (Q3FY23), but that was pretty much expected. It clocked the highest-ever quarterly revenue of 611.5 crore. This represents 28% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. The operator of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India saw an increase in footfalls in the last quarter. This led to same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 20% y-o-y. In Q2, helped by a lower base, SSSG stood at a higher rate of 40%. However, in Q3, average sales per store on a trailing 12 months basis was higher sequentially.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout