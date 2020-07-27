Stocks to Watch: Cipla, Adani Power, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Cipla: The company has received approval from Indian drug regulator DCGI to launch Favipiravir in the country - under the brand name Ciplenza - for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate covid-19. The company said it will commercially launch Ciplenza in the first week of August priced at ₹68 per tablet, which would be about 10% cheaper than the first favirpiravir brand in India ‘FabiFlu’, launched by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd last month.

Adani Power: The company has received shareholders' approval for its ₹3,264-crore delisting proposal. Last month, Adani Power had issued a notice for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Yes Bank: The shares of the private sector lender closed at ₹13.65 apiece on the BSE on Friday, 7.5% drop from its previous close as investors to the FPO received the allotted shares in their DMAT accounts. Trading in the new equity shares will be permitted by the exchanges on Monday.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator’s Africa unit on Friday posted a sharp 56.9% year-on-year drop in profit after tax to $57 million in the quarter ended June. The company had reported a net profit of $132 million in the same quarter last year.

Infosys: Family members of Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal have sold 85 lakh shares of the company worth ₹777 crore, according to regulatory documents. A separate statement issued by Shibulal's family office said the proceeds will be utilised for philanthropic and investment activities.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender reported 24% growth in its June quarter consolidated profit at ₹3,118 crore even as it set aside ₹5,550 crore for possible reverses on account of the covid-19 pandemic. On a standalone basis, the profit after tax rose by 36% to ₹2,599 crore.

HDFC Bank: Aditya Puri, chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, has sold shares worth ₹842.87 crore of the private lender last week. The share sale, which was executed between 21 July and 23 July, brought down Puri's holding in the most valued Indian lender to just 0.01% from the earlier 0.14%.

JSW Steel: India’s second largest private steel producer reported ₹582 crore consolidated loss for the quarter ended June 2020—its first loss in over four years. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,008 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹765.82 crore for the January-March quarter of FY 2019-20. The company had logged a net profit of ₹292.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Coromandel International: Agri solutions provider Coromandel International on Saturday reported over 300% jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June at ₹251 crore from ₹62 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Earnings before depreciation, interest, taxes and exceptional item (EBITDA) for the Q1FY21 grew 113% to ₹415 crores versus ₹195 crores during Q1FY20.

