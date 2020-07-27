Stocks to Watch: Cipla, Adani Power, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys

Cipla: The company has received approval from Indian drug regulator DCGI to launch Favipiravir in the country - under the brand name Ciplenza - for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate covid-19. The company said it will commercially launch Ciplenza in the first week of August priced at ₹68 per tablet, which would be about 10% cheaper than the first favirpiravir brand in India ‘FabiFlu’, launched by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd last month.