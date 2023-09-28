Stocks to Watch: Cipla, Dixon Tech, Oberoi Realty, Tata Power, Barbeque Nation

Here are the top ten stocks that will be in focus today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cipla: Promoters of India’s fourth-largest drugmaker are in advanced talks with two consortiums—one led by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, with the participation of prominent family offices, and the other a group of buyout firms led by BPEA EQT and General Atlantic—to sell a controlling stake for $6-7 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.

Dixon Technologies: The company said its subsidiary, Padget Electronics entered into a strategic agreement with Xiaomi Technology India. This agreement encompasses the manufacturing of smartphones and various related products exclusively for Xiaomi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oberoi Realty: The company has recently inked a deal for the development and redevelopment of a 13,450-square-meter land parcel in Mumbai. Situated in the Tardeo area of Mumbai City, this land is adjacent to another property currently undergoing redevelopment through a joint venture with the company.

Tata Power: Arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd announced its plans to establish a 41 MW captive solar power facility in Tamil Nadu, specifically to cater to TP Solar's forthcoming 4.3 GW solar cell manufacturing unit.

NBCC: The company intends to sell 14.75 lakh square feet of commercial built-up space in the World Trade Centre at New Delhi. The move will generatie ₹5,716 crore in revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedanta: The company is approaching a potential agreement to separate its various businesses into several publicly traded entities as part of an extensive restructuring effort, Bloomberg reported. If this endeavor proves successful, it could provide a means for tycoon Anil Agarwal to effectively manage the debt burden within his diversified metals-to-energy conglomerate, according to individuals with knowledge of the matter.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom company saw a decline of more than 1.3 million subscribers in July, according to Trai data. This marks the third consecutive month of substantial subscriber losses, with a drop of around three million subscribers each in both April and May. Additionally, Vodafone's subscriber growth rate decreased by 0.58 percent compared to the previous month.

Endurance Technologies: The company has conducted an assessment and granted its approval for the expansion of manufacturing capacity dedicated to aluminum Alloy Wheels ("AW") designed for two-wheeler applications. This capacity expansion project will take place at the company's current facility located in Chakan, District Pune, with an anticipated investment of Rs. 450 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: The company and Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy Pvt Ltd (Toscano) said on Wednesday they are jointly acquiring a majority stake in Blue Planet Foods Private Ltd. BNHL and Toscano will jointly acquire 53.3% stake in Blue Planet in a mix of primary and secondary investment. Total cash outgo will be at ₹23.1 crore and will be funded through internal accruals, said Barbeque Nation.

SJVN: The company has initiated the mechanical commissioning of the first unit, with a capacity of 60 MW, at the Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project situated in Mori, Uttarakhand. This project is expected to produce an annual electricity output of 265.5 million units.

