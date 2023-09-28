Stocks to Watch: Cipla, Dixon Tech, Oberoi Realty, Tata Power, Barbeque Nation
- Delta Corp and India Cements are part of the F&O ban list by the National Stock Exchange for Thursday.
Here are the top ten stocks that will be in focus today
Cipla: Promoters of India’s fourth-largest drugmaker are in advanced talks with two consortiums—one led by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, with the participation of prominent family offices, and the other a group of buyout firms led by BPEA EQT and General Atlantic—to sell a controlling stake for $6-7 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.
Dixon Technologies: The company said its subsidiary, Padget Electronics entered into a strategic agreement with Xiaomi Technology India. This agreement encompasses the manufacturing of smartphones and various related products exclusively for Xiaomi.
Oberoi Realty: The company has recently inked a deal for the development and redevelopment of a 13,450-square-meter land parcel in Mumbai. Situated in the Tardeo area of Mumbai City, this land is adjacent to another property currently undergoing redevelopment through a joint venture with the company.
Tata Power: Arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd announced its plans to establish a 41 MW captive solar power facility in Tamil Nadu, specifically to cater to TP Solar's forthcoming 4.3 GW solar cell manufacturing unit.
NBCC: The company intends to sell 14.75 lakh square feet of commercial built-up space in the World Trade Centre at New Delhi. The move will generatie ₹5,716 crore in revenue.
Vedanta: The company is approaching a potential agreement to separate its various businesses into several publicly traded entities as part of an extensive restructuring effort, Bloomberg reported. If this endeavor proves successful, it could provide a means for tycoon Anil Agarwal to effectively manage the debt burden within his diversified metals-to-energy conglomerate, according to individuals with knowledge of the matter.
Vodafone Idea: The telecom company saw a decline of more than 1.3 million subscribers in July, according to Trai data. This marks the third consecutive month of substantial subscriber losses, with a drop of around three million subscribers each in both April and May. Additionally, Vodafone's subscriber growth rate decreased by 0.58 percent compared to the previous month.
Endurance Technologies: The company has conducted an assessment and granted its approval for the expansion of manufacturing capacity dedicated to aluminum Alloy Wheels ("AW") designed for two-wheeler applications. This capacity expansion project will take place at the company's current facility located in Chakan, District Pune, with an anticipated investment of Rs. 450 million.
Barbeque Nation Hospitality: The company and Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy Pvt Ltd (Toscano) said on Wednesday they are jointly acquiring a majority stake in Blue Planet Foods Private Ltd. BNHL and Toscano will jointly acquire 53.3% stake in Blue Planet in a mix of primary and secondary investment. Total cash outgo will be at ₹23.1 crore and will be funded through internal accruals, said Barbeque Nation.
SJVN: The company has initiated the mechanical commissioning of the first unit, with a capacity of 60 MW, at the Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project situated in Mori, Uttarakhand. This project is expected to produce an annual electricity output of 265.5 million units.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!