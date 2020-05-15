Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Stocks to Watch: Cipla, HDFC, Biocon, Manappuram Finance, Aurobindo Pharma, Banks
Top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade. Photo: iStock

Stocks to Watch: Cipla, HDFC, Biocon, Manappuram Finance, Aurobindo Pharma, Banks

2 min read . Updated: 15 May 2020, 08:28 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Cipla has approached the ICMR for non-exclusive licenses to produce the antibody testing kit developed by the National Institute of Virology in Pune
  • HDFC plans to raise up to 5,000 crore via secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news in today’s trade:

Cipla: After initially rejecting the government’s offer, Cipla has approached the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for non-exclusive licenses to produce the antibody testing kit developed by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, ICMR said on Thursday.

Biocon: The company posted a 42% slump in its consolidated net profit to 123 crore for January-March (Q4) as its flagship operations were hit by the disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Revenue of Biocon Ltd’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics was down by a fifth at 357 crore due to operational challenges related to coronavirus.

Banks: Finance Ministry has sent a draft circular to banks detailing the implementation of the collateral free automatic loans for businesses including micro, small and medium enterprises, according to a Mint report. The scheme was announced as part of the 20 trillion Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package to kickstart the economy following the covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

Unichem: The company has received establishment inspection report from the US FDA for its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) facility at Roha.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The realty firm on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of 109.78 crore for the quarter ended March due to lower income. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd had posted a net profit of 108.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company has paid settlement amount of 22 million to SEBI for allegedly violating the market regulator’s insider trading norms.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Group's flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday said a board panel has approved raising up to 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

HDFC: The mortgage lender plans to raise up to 5,000 crore via secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, it said in a regulatory filing.

Manappuram Finance: The non-banking financial company on Thursday reported nearly 44% increase in net profit at 398.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, on robust interest income. Manappuram Finance had posted a net profit of 277.39 crore during the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Earnings: Cipla, L&T Finance Holdings, M&M Financial, IIFL Securities and Tata Chemicals, among others will announce their financial results for the quarter ended 31 March today.

