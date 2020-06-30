Pharma Stocks: Gilead Sciences Inc has priced its covid-19 antiviral remdesivir at $2,340 per patient for wealthier nations. The US-based pharma company has linked up with generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan, including Cipla Ltd and Hetero Labs Ltd, to make and supply remdesivir in 127 developing countries. Cipla's version is priced at less than ₹5,000 ($66.24), while Hetero Lab's version is priced at ₹5,400 ($71.54).