Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Adani Ent, Happiest Minds, NTPC, Oberoi Hotels

Oberoi Hotels: Oberoi Hotels' parent EIH Ltd has posted a 61% jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal, while its revenue jumped 26.7%, compared to the year-ago period. The hospitality company posted a profit after tax of ₹106 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, compared to ₹69.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income from operations was at ₹522.6 crore, up from 412.33 crore in the first quarter of last year. EIH’s operating profit for the quarter went up by 53.1% to ₹180 crore in the quarter under review.

