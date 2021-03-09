OPEN APP
Stocks to Watch: Coal India, BEML, BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India

NEW DELHI: Here's a list of 10 stocks that may be in focus on Tuesday.

Coal India Ltd: The state-owned company’s board has approved 32 coal mining projects in the current financial year (till January), indicating an incremental capital of around 47,300 crore.

BEML Ltd: The company's stock gained more than 18% on Monday as new reports suggested competition building up among multiple players to buy the government’s 26% stake in the firm.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd: The state-owned oil company said that it is likely to sell 7% of treasury shares in a bulk deal on Tuesday worth 3,774 crore, according to terms of the deal seen by Mint.

Telcos: The department of telecom (DoT) has sent notices to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to pay 21,919 crore in advance towards spectrum purchased in recent auctions, according to media reports.

Shipping Corporation of India: Vedanta Resources Ltd, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping have submitted expressions of interest for buying out the government’s 63.75% stake in the company, said two people aware of the development.

JSW Energy Ltd: The company concluded the sale of an 18 MW thermal power plant at Salboni in West Bengal to JSW Cement Ltd on a going concern basis for 95.67 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks Reit: The real estate investment trust said its arm Gigaplex Estate has entered into an agreement to sub-lease about 6.3 lakh sq ft space in Mumbai to a data centre operator.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender’s board of directors will meet on 12 March to decide on the payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000, 8.10% non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares with a face value of 5 each, it said in a regulatory filing.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd: SBI Card said it plans to raise up to 2,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities in one or more tranches. The company's board will decide on the proposal on 12 March.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd: India Ratings and Research has upgraded Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd’s long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A-/Positive ’ from ‘IND BBB+’ with a positive outlook, with immediate effect.

