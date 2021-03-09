NEW DELHI: Here's a list of 10 stocks that may be in focus on Tuesday.

Coal India Ltd: The state-owned company’s board has approved 32 coal mining projects in the current financial year (till January), indicating an incremental capital of around ₹47,300 crore.

BEML Ltd: The company's stock gained more than 18% on Monday as new reports suggested competition building up among multiple players to buy the government’s 26% stake in the firm.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd: The state-owned oil company said that it is likely to sell 7% of treasury shares in a bulk deal on Tuesday worth ₹3,774 crore, according to terms of the deal seen by Mint.

Telcos: The department of telecom (DoT) has sent notices to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to pay ₹21,919 crore in advance towards spectrum purchased in recent auctions, according to media reports.

Shipping Corporation of India: Vedanta Resources Ltd, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping have submitted expressions of interest for buying out the government’s 63.75% stake in the company, said two people aware of the development.

JSW Energy Ltd: The company concluded the sale of an 18 MW thermal power plant at Salboni in West Bengal to JSW Cement Ltd on a going concern basis for ₹95.67 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks Reit: The real estate investment trust said its arm Gigaplex Estate has entered into an agreement to sub-lease about 6.3 lakh sq ft space in Mumbai to a data centre operator.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender’s board of directors will meet on 12 March to decide on the payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000, 8.10% non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares with a face value of ₹5 each, it said in a regulatory filing.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd: SBI Card said it plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities in one or more tranches. The company's board will decide on the proposal on 12 March.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd: India Ratings and Research has upgraded Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd’s long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A-/Positive ’ from ‘IND BBB+’ with a positive outlook, with immediate effect.

