Stocks to watch: Coal India, BSE, Paytm, Dabur, LIC among shares in focus today amid India-Pakistan conflict

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Coal India, Dabur, MRF, Tata Chemicals Shares of Coal India, Dabur, MRF and Tata Chemicals to remain in focus today as the companies will announce March quarter results today.

BSE India's oldest stock exchange, BSE, posted strong fourth-quarter results with its net profit surging 362% year-on-year to ₹494 crore.

NSE The exchange reported a 47% year-over-year rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹12,188 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Paytm One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, posted a consolidated net loss of ₹540 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, slightly narrowing from the ₹550 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year.

NLC India The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IREL (India) to jointly work on the development—such as mining, excavation, and refining—of critical mineral assets, including rare earth elements (REE), through the acquisition of assets or sourcing of raw materials both within India and abroad. Furthermore, the company’s subsidiary has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for its 810 MW solar power project located at the Pugal Solar Park in Rajasthan.

Hindustan Petroleum HPCL posted a 26% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,415 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹2,709 crore in the same quarter last year.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Bella Paul, Chief In-Charge of the Board & Secretarial department, has chosen to retire voluntarily from the Corporation, effective May 6.

Piramal Enterprises Piramal Enterprises posted a net loss of ₹23 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to a profit in the same period last year. Its net interest income (NII) declined by approximately 6.5% to ₹245 crore.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation GMDC has entered into a Long-Term Supply Agreement (LSA) with City Gold Pipes—a consortium comprising Goldcrest Cement and Kailash Darshan Housing Development (Gujarat)—to supply 150 million tons of limestone over 40 years from its forthcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine located in Lakhpat, Gujarat.

Mahanagar Gas Net profit increased by 11.9% quarter-on-quarter to ₹252.2 crore, compared to ₹225 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations reached ₹1,865 crore, reflecting a 6.1% rise from ₹1,758 crore in the previous quarter, surpassing the estimated ₹1,784 crore.