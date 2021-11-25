Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Cadila, Union Bank, Hero MotoCorp

Hero Motocorp: Hero Electric has registered 24,000 retail sales during the 45 days festive period starting from October 1 to November 15 compared to last year sales that stood at 11,339 units. This is more than 100 per cent increase as compared to the sales occurred last year during the same period. The company already has over 4 lakh electric vehicles on the Indian roads. Hero Electric has attributed rising fuel prices and government backed FAME II policy that subsidise the purchase of electric vehicles.