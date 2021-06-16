NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that could be in the news today.

Coal India Ltd: The world's largest mining company said that it will reduce 5% manpower every year for the next 5-10 years to cut costs. Currently, the mining company has 2,72,445 employees since FY20, CIL stated in the earnings call.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd: Better known as EasyMyTrip, the company reported an eight-fold increase in March quarter profit to ₹30.47 crore on an annual basis. For the quarter ending 31 March, the company's revenue increased 72% to ₹69.29 crore.

HDFC Bank: The lender's mobile banking application faced some glitches on Tuesday, which were resolved later on, HDFC Bank clarified on Twitter. "We are experiencing some issues with the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you," HDFC Bank News said in a tweet.

ICICI Bank: The bank said that it has raised over ₹2,827 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. Its board of the directors in April this year had approved the fundraise via issuance of debt securities.

Infosys: Senior officials from the finance ministry will meet next week to dicuss issues hounding the new income tax e-filing portal with Infosys, the developer behind the portal. The meeting is slated for 22 June. Other stakeholders, including ICAI members, auditors, consultants and taxpayers will also participate in the meeting, according to the finance ministry.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd: The operator of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts chains in India, posted a 223% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹105.3 crore for the March quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 14.2% to ₹1,037.85 crore compared to ₹908.75 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Power Finance Corporation: The company reported Q4FY21 consolidated net profit of ₹3,906 crore, compared to ₹694 crore a year ago. Its revenue climbed 12.1% to ₹18.149 crore in Q4 from ₹16,193 crore a year ago.

Spencer’s Retail: The company reported a March-quarter consolidated net loss of ₹345.3 million, compared to a loss of ₹492.6 million a year ago. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the March quarter stood at ₹5.92 billion, compared to ₹6.41 billion a year ago.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is developing a prototype hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the new Land Rover Defender, with testing scheduled to begin this year. The FCEV concept is part of JLR’s aim to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, and net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039, in line with the Reimagine strategy announced last month, the company said.

Whirlpool of India Ltd: The consumer durables maker reported a 40.84% jump in consolidated profit to ₹130.06 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2021 on account of higher revenue from operations. The firm had posted a profit of ₹92.34 crore during the same period a year ago.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

