Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Easy Trip Planners, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys

HDFC Bank: The lender's mobile banking application faced some glitches on Tuesday, which were resolved later on, HDFC Bank clarified on Twitter. "We are experiencing some issues with the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you," HDFC Bank News said in a tweet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}