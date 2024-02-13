Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Eicher Motors, SAIL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Aurobindo Pharma
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, February 13:
Coal India: The company reported a 17% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹9,069 crore for the quarter ending on December 31, 2023, compared to ₹7,755 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations experienced a modest 3% year-on-year growth at ₹36,154 crore in Q3FY24, as opposed to ₹35,169 crore reported during the same period last year. The board has also announced a second interim dividend of ₹5.25 per share for FY24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started