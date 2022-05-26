Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Indigo, Vodafone Idea, Infosys

InterGlobe Aviation: The airline, which operates IndiGo, on Wednesday said its consolidated losses widened to ₹1,682 crore in the March quarter on the back of rising fuel costs, a depreciating rupee, and a covid-induced fall in demand in early January. Indigo had posted losses of ₹1,147.16 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up by 9% from the year ago to ₹8,207 crore.