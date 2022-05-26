Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Indigo, Vodafone Idea, Infosys

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive, Astrazeneca, Bharat Rasayan, Hindalco, Motherson Sumi, Page Industries, Muthoot Finance, Piramal Enterprises, NMDC and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are some of the companies that will be eyed as they announce their earnings today
Following are the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
Coal India: The state-run company on Wednesday reported ₹6,692.94 crore net profit for the quarter ended March as compared to ₹4,586.78 crore in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 45.91%. Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 rose to ₹3,2706.77 crore, registering a growth of 22.49%
Vodafone Idea: The markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday exempted the government from making an open offer to the shareholders of Vodafone Idea pursuant to its proposed acquisition of over 33 per cent stake in the telecom operator on conversion of dues into equity.
InterGlobe Aviation: The airline, which operates IndiGo, on Wednesday said its consolidated losses widened to ₹1,682 crore in the March quarter on the back of rising fuel costs, a depreciating rupee, and a covid-induced fall in demand in early January. Indigo had posted losses of ₹1,147.16 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up by 9% from the year ago to ₹8,207 crore.
Infosys: The IT major has tied up with Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity leader, to elevate the security-maturity of large enterprises with mission-critical digital landscapes and to help prevent the threat of cyberattacks on their critical infrastructure.
Bata India: The shoemaker reported over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹62.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March helped by robust sales. The company's revenue from operations increased 12.77% to ₹665.24 crore during the quarter under review.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil retailer reported an 82% decline in net profit in the quarter ended March 2022 as the firm held fuel prices despite rise in cost. Revenue from operations rose 25 per cent to ₹1.23 lakh crore on higher oil prices but losses on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG sales dented the financials.
Dish TV: The DTH service provider has announced the appointment of its former chief executive officer R. C. Venkateish as a non-executive independent director with effect from 25 May for a term of five consecutive years.
NHPC: The state-owned company on Wednesday posted nearly 7% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹515.90 crore in the March quarter. The company's total income in the quarter stood at ₹2,026.62 crore against ₹2,100.12 core a year ago.
Birlasoft: The company's promoters have confirmed that they do not intend to participate in the proposed share buyback programme of the firm. The company had proposed to buy back up to 7,800,000 fully paid shares of ₹2 each.
Suzlon Energy: The company's consolidated net loss of ₹205.52 crore in the March quarter. Total income in the quarter under review rose to ₹2,478.73 crore from ₹1,141.15 crore in the same period a year ago.