Stocks to Watch: Coal India, IRCTC, Indigo, Tata Consumer, Glenmark, SAIL

Coal India: Coal India on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit shot up 178% to ₹8,834 crore for the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal on the back of higher sales. The miner posted a net profit of ₹3,174 crore in the same quarter last year. The company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that its sales were 39% higher at ₹32,498 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹23,293 crore registered in the corresponding period of FY22.