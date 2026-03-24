Stocks to watch: Coal India, IRFC, HDFC Bank among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global markets amid indications of easing tensions in the US-Iran conflict.

Asian markets advanced, while US equities closed higher overnight after the US deferred planned strikes on Iranian power infrastructure.

“The Indian equity market is expected to open on a strong positive note with a sharp gap-up, supported by a meaningful improvement in global sentiment following the recent decline in crude oil prices. The easing in oil has been triggered by a temporary de-escalation in geopolitical tensions, after Donald Trump postponed the planned strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure for five days. This signals ongoing diplomatic engagement and has reduced immediate fears of a full-scale escalation, bringing short-term relief to global markets,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Monday, however, the domestic market extended its losses, ending sharply lower due to heavy selling pressure driven by concerns over a prolonged US-Iran conflict.

The Sensex plunged 1,836.57 points, or 2.46%, to settle at 72,696.39, while the Nifty 50 dropped 601.85 points, or 2.60%, to close at 22,512.65.

Stocks to Watch Amid backdrop of de-escalation in US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 —

Coal India The state-run company said it has given in-principle approval to divest up to 25% of its equity stake in South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) via an offer for sale (OFS).

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has signed a major rupee term loan agreement with Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd on Monday to refinance existing long-term debt of up to ₹12,842 crore.

IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, announced the appointment of Aloke Singh as chief strategy officer, as the airline gears up for a senior management reshuffle.

HDFC Bank Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chief of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), highlighted the need for robust institutional processes and transparency at the board level. Referring to the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty, chairman of HDFC Bank, he emphasised that independent directors must follow a prescribed code of conduct and ensure that any concerns are formally documented in the minutes of board meet.

GR Infraprojects The company has secured a ₹2,440.87 crore order from the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of a greenfield stretch of NH-33 in Bihar.

Wipro The company has unveiled plans to expand its operations in South Korea with the launch of a new Innovation Lab under the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN). It also continues to invest in local talent to better serve clients in South Korea as well as globally.

NBCC (India) The state-owned company said it has secured a work order valued at around ₹58.61 crore from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Sula Vineyards Sula Vineyards Founder and CEO Rajeev Samant has raised his stake in the company by acquiring 1.78 lakh shares worth over ₹3 crore through open market purchases between February 12 and March 9, as per market data.

SEPC The board has approved the acquisition of a 90% stake in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, for ₹1,530 crore. The deal will help SEPC expand its presence in the global oil and gas sector.

Balkrishna Industries The company said its finance committee has approved the issuance of 75,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of ₹1 lakh each, aggregating up to ₹750 crore, through a private placement.