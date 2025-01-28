Stocks to Watch: Coal India, ITC Hotels, Tata Steel, Adani Wilmar, ACC, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Coal India: The Board of Coal India Ltd., the nation's largest mining company, declared a second interim dividend of ₹5.60 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. This dividend, based on the face value of ₹10 per share, has a record date of January 31, 2025, for eligibility. The payment is scheduled to be disbursed by February 26, 2025. Coal India reported a net profit of ₹8,491.2 crore for the quarter. However, this represents a 17.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline from ₹10,291.7 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year.

ITC Hotels: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that shares of ITC Hotels Ltd., the demerged hotels division of ITC Ltd., will commence trading on January 29, 2025. Shareholders of ITC Ltd. received one share of ITC Hotels for every 10 shares held in the parent company. The last discovered price for ITC Hotels shares was ₹260 on the NSE and ₹270 on the BSE. A second price discovery session is set for January 29, 2025.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel reported a net profit of ₹295.5 crore for Q3 FY25, down 43.4 percent YoY from ₹522 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company also recorded an exceptional loss of ₹126.2 crore, which is significantly lower than the ₹334.13 crore loss in the same period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹53,648.3 crore, surpassing the poll estimate of ₹52,550 crore but reflecting a 3 percent YoY decline from ₹55,312 crore.

Adani Wilmar: FMCG major Adani Wilmar posted a remarkable 104 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the third quarter, reaching ₹411 crore. Revenue from operations surged 31 percent YoY to ₹16,859 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit grew 32 percent from ₹311 crore recorded in the September quarter, while revenues rose 17 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company reported a healthy volume growth of 5 percent YoY in Q3FY25, despite significant increases in raw material costs.

ACC: Cement manufacturer ACC reported a 103 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹1,092 crore compared to ₹538 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations for Q3FY25 stood at ₹5,207 crore, reflecting a 7 percent increase from ₹4,855 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The profit is attributed to the company’s owners.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd., India’s largest liquefied natural gas company, posted a 25.5 percent YoY increase in net profit at ₹867 crore for Q3 FY25. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a net profit of ₹1,190.3 crore. Sequentially, the net profit rose 2.3 percent from ₹847.6 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations declined 17.09 percent YoY to ₹12,227 crore from ₹14,747 crore and fell 6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹13,021.8 crore.

Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas Ltd. reported a net profit of ₹285.8 crore for Q3 FY25, representing a 33.7 percent sequential decline from ₹431 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,759.1 crore, slightly below the poll estimate of ₹3,760 crore, showing a marginal 1.7 percent growth from ₹3,697 crore in the preceding quarter. EBITDA was reported at ₹363.7 crore, higher than the estimated ₹294 crore but down 32.1 percent QoQ from ₹536 crore.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India reported a 28.2 percent YoY increase in net profit to ₹4,603.6 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹3,589.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) grew marginally by 0.8 percent to ₹9,240.2 crore, up from ₹9,168 crore in the previous year.

Kaynes Technology: Kaynes Technology India Ltd. reported a robust 47.2 percent YoY increase in net profit at ₹66.4 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹45.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 29.8 percent YoY to ₹661.1 crore from ₹509.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Federal Bank: Federal Bank reported a net profit of ₹955.4 crore for Q3 FY25, representing a 5 percent YoY decline from ₹1,006.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Net interest income (NII) rose 14.5 percent YoY to ₹2,431.3 crore, surpassing the poll estimate of ₹2,415 crore and marking an all-time high for the bank.

Bajaj Housing Finance: Bajaj Housing Finance recorded a 25.4 percent YoY rise in net profit to ₹548 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹437 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) also grew by 25.1 percent to ₹933 crore, up from ₹745.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24, driven by higher loan disbursements.

Emami: Emami Ltd. posted a 7 percent YoY increase in net profit to ₹279 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹260.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose by 5.3 percent YoY to ₹1,049.5 crore from ₹996.3 crore, while EBITDA grew by 7.6 percent to ₹338.7 crore, up from ₹314.8 crore in Q3 FY24.

RailTel: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. reported a 4.7 percent YoY increase in net profit to ₹65 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹62.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations surged 14.8 percent YoY to ₹767.6 crore, while EBITDA declined 6.6 percent YoY to ₹121 crore, resulting in a contraction of EBITDA margin to 15.8 percent from 19.4 percent in the prior year.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company Ltd., secured a ₹455 crore contract from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd. (MSPGCL) to supply 300 MWp of ALMM-certified solar modules for the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 project. The modules will be delivered across Maharashtra within the year, affirming TP Solar's position as a leading provider of solar solutions.

Arvind SmartSpaces: Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. announced the signing of an agreement for a 440-acre industrial park in Ahmedabad with a topline potential of ₹1,350 crore. Located strategically on NH-47, the project will be developed under a joint development model, with Arvind SmartSpaces holding a 70.5 percent revenue share. This industrial park is positioned to cater to the growing demand for industrial infrastructure and is well-connected to key regions and ports, including Kandla, Mundra, and Pipavav.