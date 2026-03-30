Stocks to watch: Coal India, JSW Steel, RailTel, NHPC among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, are likely to remain under pressure and open lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets as the US-Iran war entered its fifth week, pushing up crude oil prices and raising inflation concerns.
This week, investors will closely track key market triggers such as developments in the US-Iran war, any progress on ceasefire talks, movements in crude oil, trends in FII flows, gold and silver prices, along with other important domestic and global macroeconomic data releases.
“The Indian equity market is expected to open on a weak to cautious note, with overall sentiment remaining fragile amid persistent geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic pressures, and weak global cues. The ongoing US–Iran conflict, now entering its fifth week without a clear resolution, continues to keep markets highly event-driven, limiting investor confidence and driving volatility,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
On Friday, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp losses, extending its losing streak to a fifth straight week. The Sensex plunged 1,690.23 points, or 2.25%, to end at 73,583.22, while the Nifty 50 declined 486.85 points, or 2.09%, to settle at 22,819.60.
Amid backdrop of US-Iran war escalation, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, March 30, 2026 —
Coal India and Damodar Valley Corporation have officially established a joint venture company on Friday, March 27, with equal ownership stakes.
The steel producer announced that its subsidiary will purchase BPSL's steel business unit via a slump sale, treated as a going concern.
The company has secured a ₹444 crore Letter of Intent for the system integration component of Karnataka's KSWAN 3.0 network project, with completion targeted for 2031.
Info Edge (India) plans to invest up to ₹250 crore in an alternative investment fund (AIF) aimed at supporting early-stage deep-tech startups in India.
The company stated that it has secured all regulatory clearances for Avenir Investment RSC Ltd’s proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Sammaan Capital.
NTPC announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, has achieved commercial operation date (COD) for extra solar capacity: 75 MW at Rajasthan's 500 MW Bhadla project and 105 MW at Gujarat's 1,200 MW Khavda-II project.
NHPC announced that its subsidiary, NHDC Limited, has been issued an income tax demand of ₹231.78 crore—comprising ₹45.31 crore in interest—by the Income Tax Department.
The company has secured the L1 bid for an NHAI project valued at ₹1,453.57 crore in Gujarat, which entails upgrading a two-lane road to four lanes.
GFCL EV, a subsidiary of the company, secured $80 million from a prominent global investor, on top of the $50 million it previously raised from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The company revealed its purchase of Financial Software and Systems (FSS)'s ATM managed services division for ₹115 crore. This deal includes handing over operational assets and reassigning customer contracts, with completion slated for Q1 FY27.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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