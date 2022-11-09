Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Paytm, MRF, IndiGo, HCL, Voltas

Godrej Consumer Products: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday reported a decline of 25.06% in its consolidated net profit at ₹358.86 crore for the second quarter ended September. It had posted a net profit of ₹478.89 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, GCPL said in a regulatory filing. The revenue from the sale of products of the Godrej group's FMCG arm was up 7% at ₹3,364.45 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹3,143.61 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

