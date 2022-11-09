Stocks to Watch: Coal India, Paytm, MRF, IndiGo, HCL, Voltas

Tata Motors, 3M India, Bayer CropScience, BEML, Bajaj Consumer Care, Dhanlaxmi Bank, JP Infratech, and Star Health will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Coal India: State-owned CIL on Monday reported a 106% jump in its consolidated profit at ₹6,043.99 crore in the September quarter of FY23 on higher revenue from operations. The pubic sector enterprise had posted a consolidated profit of ₹2,932.73 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE. The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the July-September period of this year increased to ₹29,838.07 crore from ₹23,291.08 crore in the year-ago period
Paytm: Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, on Monday reported a widening of consolidated loss to ₹593.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company had posted a loss of ₹481 crore in the same period a year ago, Paytm said in its regulatory filing. Paytm's consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 76% to ₹1,914 crore during the reported quarter from ₹1,086.4 crore in the September 2021 quarter.
MRF: Tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd missed second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as soaring input costs and supply chain issues weighed, offsetting a rise in revenue. The company's standalone net profit from continuing operations fell over 32% to ₹124 crore for the three months ended September 2022 as compared to ₹183 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, MRF's revenue from operations rose 18.4% to ₹5,719 crore as compared to ₹4,831 crore year-on-year (YoY).
InterGlobe Aviation: Shortage of engines and spare parts has forced India’s largest airline IndiGo to ground more than 30 aircraft or around 11% of its fleet, the company said. The airline is engaging with aircraft and engine manufacturers to mitigate the impact of significant supply chain disruptions that the global aviation sector is facing to ensure continuity of network and operations, it said.
Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital is believed to be in discussion with Japan-based Nippon Life for the merger of respective insurance ventures if the former emerges as the successful bidder for the life insurance venture of debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), sources said. Nippon Life, who is a 49% partner in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC), may consider a merger between Reliance Nippon Life and Birla Sun Life Insurance, a part of Aditya Birla Capital.
HCL Infosystems: IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of ₹10 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹13 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing. According to the auditor's note, HCL Infosystems group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded as on September 30, 2022.
Voltas: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its shareholding in Voltas by buying an additional 2% stake. LIC said it acquired Voltas' shares worth ₹634.50 crore through open market transactions during the period from August 10 to November 4, 2022. The state-owned life insurer increased its shareholding from 6.862% to 8.884% in Voltas, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Godrej Consumer Products: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday reported a decline of 25.06% in its consolidated net profit at ₹358.86 crore for the second quarter ended September. It had posted a net profit of ₹478.89 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, GCPL said in a regulatory filing. The revenue from the sale of products of the Godrej group's FMCG arm was up 7% at ₹3,364.45 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹3,143.61 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Jubilant Foodworks: Jubilant FoodWorks, operator of fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday, reported a 9.76% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹131.52 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of ₹119.82 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.
PTC India: PTC India on Tuesday said it has received an overwhelming response from clean energy players to supply 3,500 MW of renewable power, higher than the 1,000 MW the company had sought. This is a first-of-its-kind development in the Indian power market wherein a trading licensee intended to purchase renewable power for onward sale through market-linked products, it added.