Stocks to watch: Coal India, Tata Motors, SJVN, Tata Consumer Products, Swiggy among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Apr 2025, 07:54 AM IST
Coal India

The Board has approved a price increase of 10 per tonne for coal, raising the notified price from 10 to 20 per tonne for non-coking coal, while coking coal remains at 10 per tonne. This applies to both regulated and non-regulated sectors across Coal India and takes effect from April 16.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

The company has entered into a Master Services Agreement with Truecaller International LLP to provide the Zaggle Save platform for employee expense management and benefits for a one-year period.

Siemens

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Siemens and Siemens Energy India, facilitating the demerger of Siemens' energy business into Siemens Energy India.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' total sales in March saw a slight increase, reaching 92,994 units, while domestic sales remained steady at 90,500 units.

Tata Steel

The company purchased 1,24,90,000 equity shares valued at 12.49 crore in the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM). Following this acquisition, the company's total stake in IFQM rose from 9.09% to 16.66%.

Vaibhav Global

The company has received a draft assessment order from the Income Tax Department in Jaipur for the 2022-23 assessment year, proposing significant adjustments of 204.86 crore related to transfer pricing issues. The total financial impact will be determined once the final assessment order is issued. However, based on its internal evaluation, the company does not anticipate any significant financial impact.

Tata Consumer Products

The company has received an assessment order for the financial year 2021-22, with a tax demand of 262.08 crore, including interest. The Assessing Officer has made certain additions and disallowances to the reported income. However, the company considers the demand unsustainable and is in the process of filing an appeal against the order.

SJVN

SJVN Green Energy, a subsidiary of SJVN, has successfully completed the trial run of the 241.77 MW (Phase-I) capacity of the 1,000 MW Bikaner solar power project.

Maruti Suzuki India

India's largest carmaker has reported a total production of 1,94,901 units in March, reflecting a 16.9% increase compared to the 1,66,730 units produced in the same month last year.

Swiggy

Swiggy has been issued a tax assessment order for 158.25 crore for the period from April 2021 to March 2022.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Apr 2025, 07:54 AM IST
