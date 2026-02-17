Stocks to watch: Cochin Shipyard, Lupin, JSW Infra among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a subdued note on Tuesday, February 17, tracking weak cues from global markets.

Asian markets mostly traded flat in holiday-thinned trading. Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea remained closed on Tuesday due to the Lunar New Year holidays, while U.S. markets were shut on Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day.

“The Indian stock market is expected to open on a steady note following yesterday’s strong rebound, led by gains in financials, energy, pharma, and healthcare. Consequently, trading is likely to remain range-bound and choppy until fresh domestic or global triggers offer clearer direction,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Monday, the Indian stock market closed with solid gains, driven by broad-based buying across sectors in line with positive global cues. The Sensex surged 650 points, or 0.79%, to finish at 83,277.15, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,682.75, up 212 points, or 0.83%.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, these 10 stocks are likely to witness movements on Dalal Street on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Cochin Shipyard The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹5,000 crore Navy vessel contract, having been declared the L1 bidder for a tender issued by India’s Ministry of Defence to construct five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSVs) for the Indian Navy.

Lupin The drugmaker announced that it has entered into a licensing and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma, a speciality pharmaceutical company, to commercialise the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada.

Delhivery Indian logistics company Delhivery announced on Monday that it will deploy 150 electric vehicles in collaboration with electric mobility startup RIDEV, as part of its push to accelerate the electrification of its last-mile delivery fleet.

Texmaco Rail The company announced on Monday, February 16, that it has secured a ₹219.18 crore contract from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC) for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of signalling equipment related to the construction of a proposed suburban railway line under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-IIIA).

Reliance Industries The company’s FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products, has entered into a definitive agreement to establish a majority-owned joint venture with Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a prominent Nigerian business conglomerate.

JSW Infrastructure The company’s board is scheduled to meet on February 20 to evaluate a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares, which may include a qualified institutional placement (QIP), a rights issue, or any other permissible route, either individually or in combination.

Highway Infrastructure The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) valued at ₹154.6 crore for operations at the Moti Naroli fee plaza in Gujarat. The LoA was awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Aye Finance Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio has purchased 16.80 lakh shares, representing a 0.68% stake, in Aye Finance at ₹128.11 per share, totalling ₹21.5 crore.

Embassy Developments The realty firm said it has secured approval from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for Phase I of Embassy Serenity, its maiden residential project in Alibaug, located within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

TVS Supply Chain Solutions The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALA Group, an Italy-based global aerospace and defence supply-chain integrator, to jointly explore opportunities in India’s fast-growing aerospace and defence sectors.

