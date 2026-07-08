Stocks to watch: Cochin Shipyard, Premier Energies, ideaForge Tech among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their four-day winning streak on Tuesday, July 7, as investors turned cautious and booked profits. Sentiment weakened after crude oil prices climbed amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran.

The Sensex fell 104 points, or 0.13%, to end the session at 78,180.72, while the Nifty 50 shed 32 points, or 0.13%, to close at 24,398.70.

However, the market is likely to open in red as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative start on Wednesday, 8 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,235 mark, down over 205 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are likely to trade with a cautious bias after fresh US strikes on Iran reignited geopolitical tensions following attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed escalation has revived concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies, which could dampen investor sentiment, trigger a risk-off move, and lead to profit booking after the recent rally,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Cochin Shipyard The Offer for Sale (OFS) in CSL witnessed strong investor demand on the first day of bidding on Tuesday, with the issue being subscribed 3.52 times, according to the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Poonwalla Fincorp The non-deposit-taking NBFC on Tuesday approved the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, subordinated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹200 crore via a private placement. The NCDs will qualify as Tier II capital.

Premier Energies Solar modules manufacturer Premier Energies on Tuesday announced that it secured orders worth ₹3,011 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, for the supply of solar cells and modules. The company said the contracts were awarded by a diverse set of customers, including power producers and module manufacturers.

ideaForge Technology The drone manufacturer has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹500 crore. It has fixed the indicative issue price at ₹795 per equity share, representing a 5.4% discount to the NSE closing price as of July 7.

HCL Technologies HCLSoftware has completed its acquisition of Jaspersoft, integrating the embedded analytics and reporting platform into Actian, its data and artificial intelligence (AI) division.

Ceigall India The infrastructure company announced on Tuesday (July 7) that it has received the appointed dates for three highway projects worth a combined ₹4,050 crore. With this milestone achieved, construction work can now begin on the road infrastructure projects located in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Uno Minda The auto components manufacturer has announced its foray into the passenger vehicle seating systems segment for four-wheelers. As part of the expansion, the company plans to invest approximately ₹320 crore to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Glenmark Pharma Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of the generic version of Olanzapine for Injection in the US, a medication used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

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Silver Touch Technologies The company announced that it has won a contract from RITES Ltd, a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, to design, develop, and implement PARAKH, an AI-powered platform for detailed project report (DPR) appraisal and intelligence.