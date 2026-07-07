Stocks to watch: Cochin Shipyard, Trent, Titan among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, extended their winning streak to a fourth straight session on Monday, July 6, supported by the revival of the monsoon and renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, which boosted market sentiment.

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The Sensex climbed 521 points, or 0.67%, to settle at 78,285, while the Nifty 50 advanced 160 points, or 0.66%, to close at 24,430. Broader markets also ended in positive territory, with both the mid-cap and small-cap indices posting gains.

However, the market is likely to open in green as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive start on Tuesday, 7 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,578 mark, up over 95 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 July

“Indian equities are expected to trade with a constructive bias, supported by favourable global cues, resilient domestic fundamentals and improving investor sentiment. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have turned net buyers over the past two sessions, reflecting improving risk appetite as geopolitical tensions ease and weaker-than-expected U.S. labour market data reinforce expectations of a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have also maintained steady buying, providing continued support to the market and reinforcing the positive underlying tone,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative/positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Cochin Shipyard The government on Monday announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) in the company, comprising a base offer of a 2.52% stake, with an additional 2.52% green-shoe option that can be exercised in the event of oversubscription.

Trent The Tata Group retailer posted a 19% year-on-year rise in standalone revenue for the June quarter, driven by sustained store expansion across its Westside and Zudio brands.

Titan The leading branded jewellery maker reported a 41% year-on-year growth in its consumer businesses for the first quarter of FY27, supported by robust performance across its jewellery, watches, eyewear and emerging businesses, as well as continued expansion of its retail network.

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Varun Beverages PepsiCo's second-largest bottling partner said its wholly owned subsidiary, VBL Industries (Kenya), has signed a business transfer agreement to acquire the value-added dairy beverages, juices, and packaged drinking water business of Devyani Food Industries (Kenya) Ltd for $32 million (around ₹305 crore).

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles The commercial vehicle maker posted higher production and domestic sales across most of its passenger vehicle lineup in the April–June 2026 quarter, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Torrent Pharma The pharmaceutical company has secured approval from the Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the proposed merger of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with the company and their respective shareholders.

Blue Jet Healthcare The company has launched a ₹600 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise capital for growth. The issue is priced at an indicative ₹506 per equity share, reflecting a 10% discount to its Monday closing price of ₹572 on the NSE.

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Hexaware Technologies The IT services and solutions provider announced a strategic partnership with SmartRent Inc. to enhance customer operations and streamline revenue processes using AI-native solutions.

Jubilant Foodworks Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of fast-food brands Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, reported a 14.1% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹2,569.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

RITES Infrastructure, consultancy, and engineering company RITES Ltd on Monday announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Volantis Asset Finance (Pty) Ltd, South Africa, for the supply and commissioning of 4,000 HP Cape Gauge diesel-electric locomotives.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.