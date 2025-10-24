Stocks to Watch: Colgate Palmolive, Hero MotoCorp, Kaynes Tech, among other stocks in focus on 24 October 2025

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking upbeat global market cues, amid optimism easing US-China trade tensions and expectations of India-US trade deal.
A slew of stocks will be in focus today, 24 October 2025. Here are the stocks to watch today:
Colgate Palmolive (India): Colgate Palmolive reported Q2FY26 net profit of ₹327.5 crore, down 17.1% YoY, while its revenue declined 6.2% YoY to ₹1,519.5 crore. EBITDA fell 6.4% to ₹465.4 crore, while EBITDA margin dropped 10 bps YoY to 30.6%. The company declared its first interim dividend of ₹24 per equity share for FY26.
Sagar Cements: The company’s consolidated net loss in Q2FY26 narrowed to ₹44.17 crore from ₹56.98 crore, YoY, while revenue rose 26.7% YoY to ₹601.9 crore. EBITDA jumped 157.6% YoY to ₹51.3 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 8.52% from 4.19%. YoY.
Defence Stocks: Defence stocks will be in focus after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared defence procurement proposals worth approximately ₹79,000 crore for the armed forces.
Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp has signed a partnership with MotoGB to bring its premium motorcycles to the UK market. The company will introduce its advanced Euro 5+ range, featuring the highly anticipated Hunk 440.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kotak Mahindra Bank to enhance financial and non-financial support for startups across India.
Syrma SGS Technology, Premier Energies: The companies have entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100% ownership of KSolare Energy, in the ratio of 51:49, respectively, for a total consideration of ₹170 crore.
Kaynes Technology India: The company’s subsidiary, Kaynes Holding (Kaynes Singapore), has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Frauscher Sensor Technology Group GmbH for the further acquisition of a 7% stake in Sensonic GmbH.
NTPC Green Energy: The company has announced the commercial operation of 9.9 MW wind capacity in Bhuj, Gujarat.
Indian Hotels Company: The company has infused $25 million as equity in its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands, IHOCO BV.
Hexaware Technologies: The company appointed Eravi Gopan as President and Global Head – High Tech, Products, and Platforms.
AGI Infra: The company’s board approved raising funds of up to ₹500 crore through the issuance of equity shares.
Himatsingka Seide: The company’s board of directors approved the issuance of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.