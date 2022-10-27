Stocks to Watch: Dabur, Zee, Century Textile, Crompton, Gland Pharma

Tech Mahindra: Indian IT company Tech Mahindra Ltd's board of directors will meet next week on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to consider the proposal for payment of an interim dividend of the financial year 2022-23. The board will also meet to consider and approve the financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2 FY23) of the current fiscal. Further, the company said that it has fixed Thursday,10th November 2022 as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the interim dividend, if approved by the board.