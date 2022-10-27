Stocks to Watch: Dabur, Zee, Century Textile, Crompton, Gland Pharma

Stocks to Watch: Dabur, Zee, Century Textile, Crompton, Gland Pharma4 min read . 07:48 AM IST
- Indus Towers, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Chemicals, SBI Cards, Balaji Amines will be in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Dabur India: FMCG giant Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.85% YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 from ₹505.31 Cr reported in Q2FY22. However, its revenue from operations rose 6% to ₹2,986.49 crore during Q2FY23 against ₹2,817.58 crore recorded in Q2FY22. The Q2 revenue growth stood at 8.5% on a constant currency basis. The consolidated revenue for the quarter reported a 3-year CAGR of 10.5%.
Zee Entertainment: Media groups Sony and Zee have decided to sell three Hindi channels to address the possible anti-competition concerns arising out of the merger deal. The three Hindi channels are Big Magic, Zee Action and Zee Classic. They have submitted their proposal to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which cleared the deal subject to certain modifications on October 4. CCI on Wednesday made its detailed order public which is more than three weeks after giving its nod for the proposed merger.
Century Textiles: Century Textiles and Industries, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, on Wednesday reported a 59.38% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹69.97 crore for the September quarter 2022-23. In the year-ago period, the profit stood at ₹43.9 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income from operations rose to ₹1,242.11 crore from ₹1,034.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Appliance maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals on Wednesday reported a drop of 18% in net profit to ₹131 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹159 crore for the July quarter. The consolidated revenue of the company grew by 23% to ₹1,700 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1,385 crore a year ago, said Crompton in its filing. The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹193 crores, which declined by 10%. The EBITDA in the year-ago period was ₹214 crore.
Hindustan Copper: Hindustan Copper Ltd on Wednesday paid a dividend of Rs. 74.20 crores to the government for FY22. “Hindustan Copper Ltd, a Miniratna Category-I PSU (Schedule A), under the Ministry of Mines, has paid a dividend of Rs.74.20 crore to the Government of India for FY 2021-22 being 30.01% of Profit After Tax (PAT) in compliance of DIPAM guidelines. This is equivalent to 23.20% of equity share capital," said the Ministry of Mines in a press release.
Gland Pharma: In Q2FY23, Gland Pharma Ltd. reported a fall in consolidated net profit of 20.14% to Rs. 241.24 crore due to lower sales and higher expenses. In Q2FY22, the profit after tax (PAT) was Rs. 302.08 crore. The consolidated revenue from operations during Q2FY23 was at ₹1,044.4 crore, as against ₹1,080.47 crore in the year-ago period, which represents a YoY fall of 3.33%. Revenue from operations during the quarter has improved by 22% as compared to the first quarter at ₹856.89 Cr of the current year.
Tech Mahindra: Indian IT company Tech Mahindra Ltd's board of directors will meet next week on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to consider the proposal for payment of an interim dividend of the financial year 2022-23. The board will also meet to consider and approve the financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2 FY23) of the current fiscal. Further, the company said that it has fixed Thursday,10th November 2022 as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the interim dividend, if approved by the board.
Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced its plans to enter the Philippines for which it has partnered with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for the assembly and distribution of its vehicles. A part of the Columbian Group of Companies, Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank will put up for sale non-performing assets to the tune of ₹960 crore, as part of its efforts to improve its balance sheet, sources in the bank said. The bank is hoping that the process of sale of these non-performing assets to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) will be completed by the end of this month, the sources said.
IIFL Finance: IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported a 36% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹397 crore in the September quarter. The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of ₹292 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year. The company's total income during the July-September period of 2022-23 rose to ₹2,051.44 crore as against ₹1,713.37 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.