DCB Bank Ltd: The private sector lender announced that it has acquired a minority equity stake of about 9% in non-bank financier Techfino Capital Pvt Ltd (TCPL) for an undisclosed sum.

LIC: India's largest life insurer said it has collected highest ever first year premium of ₹1.84 trillion for fiscal year ending March 2021, as per provisional figures.

Nestlé India: Packaged foods company Nestlé India reported a 14.65% jump in March quarter net profit at ₹602 crore, slightly ahead of Street estimates, as the company reported double-digit growth in domestic sales and key brands reported strong growth helped by in-home consumption.

Future Retail: Future Retail Ltd’s lenders plan to withdraw easier payment options offered to the company under a debt recast plan cleared last week if its ₹24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance group goes through, a banker aware of the matter said.

Rossari Biotech Ltd: The company’s board of directors has approved the allotment of 30,12,046 shares at a price of ₹ 996 apiece aggregating to ₹ 2.99 crore on a preferential basis to multiple non-promoter entities.

KEC International: The engineering, procurement and construction company has secured new orders of ₹1,245 crores across its various businesses, it said in a regulatory filing.

GE Power India Ltd: The company has completed the acquisition of 50% of the issued and paid up share capital of NTPC GE Power Services Pvt. Ltd, it said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd: The non bank lender said it has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with housing finance major HDFC Ltd to offer housing loans to homebuyers at competitive rates.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd: The two-wheeler manufacturer has decided to stop vehicle production at its factories between 22 April and 1 May, as a result of the surge in cases Covid-19 across the country. The company has also partnered with Gogoro Inc. to accelerate the shift to electric mobility in India.

State Bank of India: The lender said in a regulatory filing that IRDAI has imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on SBI General lnsurance Co. Ltd for non-compliance with minimum obligations under Motor Third Party Business violation of Sec. 32D of lnsurance Act, 1g38.

