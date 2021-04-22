OPEN APP
Stocks to Watch: DCB Bank, LIC, Nestlé, Future Retail, KEC International

DCB Bank Ltd: The private sector lender announced that it has acquired a minority equity stake of about 9% in non-bank financier Techfino Capital Pvt Ltd (TCPL) for an undisclosed sum.

LIC: India's largest life insurer said it has collected highest ever first year premium of 1.84 trillion for fiscal year ending March 2021, as per provisional figures.

Nestlé India: Packaged foods company Nestlé India reported a 14.65% jump in March quarter net profit at 602 crore, slightly ahead of Street estimates, as the company reported double-digit growth in domestic sales and key brands reported strong growth helped by in-home consumption.

Future Retail: Future Retail Ltd’s lenders plan to withdraw easier payment options offered to the company under a debt recast plan cleared last week if its 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance group goes through, a banker aware of the matter said.

Rossari Biotech Ltd: The company’s board of directors has approved the allotment of 30,12,046 shares at a price of 996 apiece aggregating to 2.99 crore on a preferential basis to multiple non-promoter entities.

KEC International: The engineering, procurement and construction company has secured new orders of 1,245 crores across its various businesses, it said in a regulatory filing.

GE Power India Ltd: The company has completed the acquisition of 50% of the issued and paid up share capital of NTPC GE Power Services Pvt. Ltd, it said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd: The non bank lender said it has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with housing finance major HDFC Ltd to offer housing loans to homebuyers at competitive rates.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd: The two-wheeler manufacturer has decided to stop vehicle production at its factories between 22 April and 1 May, as a result of the surge in cases Covid-19 across the country. The company has also partnered with Gogoro Inc. to accelerate the shift to electric mobility in India.

State Bank of India: The lender said in a regulatory filing that IRDAI has imposed a penalty of 25 lakh on SBI General lnsurance Co. Ltd for non-compliance with minimum obligations under Motor Third Party Business violation of Sec. 32D of lnsurance Act, 1g38.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

