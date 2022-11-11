Stocks to Watch: DCX System, Adani Green, Zomato, RIL, Apollo Hospitals

DCX System: Shares of DCX Systems Ltd is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on the BSE website, DCX Systems shares are going to make its debut in secondary markets today. The equity shares of the company will be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). According to experts, the shares price may open in the range of ₹275 to ₹300 apiece levels.