Stocks to watch: Devyani International, Maruti Suzuki, RailTel among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed on a mixed note on the first trading day of the calendar year 2026, as stock-specific moves dominated in the lack of fresh triggers.

The Sensex edged down 32 points, or 0.04%, to 85,188.60, while the Nifty 50 gained 17 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 26,146.55. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index advanced 0.27%, whereas the Smallcap index declined 0.02%.

“Markets began the first trading session of the New Year on a subdued note and ended almost unchanged. After a positive start, the Nifty moved within a narrow range throughout the session amid mixed moves among heavyweight stocks, eventually closing around the 26,141 mark. Sectoral trends were largely positive, with buying interest seen in select auto, realty and IT stocks, which helped lend stability to the benchmark,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP Research at Religare Broking.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

Devyani International Sapphire Foods India, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, will be merged into Devyani International, which also runs these QSR brands in India. This development is likely to attract investors on Dalal Street.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki ended the calendar year with its best-ever sales performance, underscoring steady demand even in a market dominated by SUVs. This will impact the company's revenue in the long run, thus attracting potential investors.

Aurobindo Pharma The pharmaceutical company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Auro Pharma Ltd, has acquired Khandelwal Laboratories Private Ltd’s branded non-oncology prescription formulations business as a going concern.

Indian Bank The state-owned bank posted double-digit year-on-year growth across key balance-sheet indicators in the third quarter of FY26. Total business expanded 13.4% to ₹14.30 lakh crore, while gross advances climbed 14.5% to ₹6.40 lakh crore, underscoring sustained momentum in credit growth.

HUDCO State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has approved loans exceeding ₹46,000 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has sanctioned total loans of ₹1,39,151 crore during the April–December period of this fiscal year.

RailTel Corp The company has secured a ₹567 crore contract from the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society to develop and maintain a Hospital Management Information System, with the project scheduled for completion by January 2032. This development will boost the company's order book, signalling growth in the long-run.

Hyundai Motor India The company posted total vehicle sales of 58,702 units in December, marking a 6.6% year-on-year increase. Domestic sales reached 42,416 units, reflecting stable demand in the Indian market, while exports remained a key growth driver.

Vodafone Idea The company has been served an order by the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Services Tax, Ahmedabad South, seeking a penalty of ₹637.9 crore, along with tax dues and interest, over alleged short payment of tax and excess claiming of input tax credit.

Time Technoplast The company has obtained approvals from PESO and TÜV Rheinland to produce 2-litre high-pressure Type-3 composite cylinders for compressed gas applications, making it the first Indian firm authorised to supply these cylinders for hydrogen, medical, drone, and industrial gas segments.

Olectra Greentech Olectra Greentech has commenced commercial operations for Phase I of its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, effective December 31, representing a significant milestone in its electric mobility expansion.