NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of ₹27.5 lakh on Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank. Further, a ₹20 lakh penalty was also slapped on the NE & EC Railway Employees’ Multi-State Primary Cooperative Bank, Gorakhpur.

Eicher Motors: The board of directors of Eicher Motors Ltd - country’s leading manufacturer of middleweight premium motorcycles – on Monday reappointed Siddhartha Lal as the managing director of the company and the company would seek an approval from shareholders in the comings months through a postal ballot.

Hindalco: The company has earmarked approximately $2.5 to $3 billion of growth capex on a consolidated basis, over the next five years, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Hindalco Industries Ltd, told the shareholders at the company's 62nd annual general meeting held on 23 August.

ICICI Lombard: Icra Rating has reaffirmed the "[ICRA] AAA (stable)'' rating issued to the debentures of the company and long-term issuer rating of “[ICRA] AAA" assigned to the company. Icra has also withdrawn the rating assigned to ` the insurer's ₹485 crore subordinated debt programme.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker on Monday said it is examining and will "take appropriate actions under law" with regards to an order by the CCI that imposed ₹200 crore penalty on it for indulging in anti-competitive conduct and restricting discounts by its dealers.

NMDC: The state-owned iron-ore major is aiming at commissioning its steel plant in Chhattisgarh by early Q4 (January-March 2022) and the company has started the filing process with stock exchanges and Sebi for its demerger, an official said on Monday. The capex outlay for the company in 2021-22 is around ₹3,750 crore and of which ₹2,150 crore will be for the steel project, the official said.

Oil stocks: Indian refiners' crude throughput in July bounced to its highest in three months, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions boosted economic activity and fed demand for fuel. Provisional government data on Monday showed refiners processed 4.58 million barrels per day (19.38 million tonnes) of crude oil last month, about 1.9% higher than 4.50 million bpd processed in June.

Punjab and Sind Bank: The lender on Monday said it has set off accumulated losses of over ₹3,577 crore against the share premium account of the bank. The bank had obtained approval of shareholders in its AGM in July to set off the accumulated losses from the share premium account.

Telco stocks: The rough patch for Vodafone Idea continued as the embattled telecom operator lost even more mobile subscribers in June. Meanwhile, rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel gained more users during the month, according to data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday.

Vedanta: The company on Monday said it has made a natural gas discovery in a block in Gujarat that it had won in the open acreage licensing policy (OALP) round. The approval of the management committee has also been sought. The block was awarded to the company in October 2018 and is one of the 41 areas awarded to it in OALP-I round of bidding. The company holds 100 per cent participating interest in the block.

