Stocks to Watch: Dhanlaxmi Bank, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Maruti, Vedanta

NMDC: The state-owned iron-ore major is aiming at commissioning its steel plant in Chhattisgarh by early Q4 (January-March 2022) and the company has started the filing process with stock exchanges and Sebi for its demerger, an official said on Monday. The capex outlay for the company in 2021-22 is around ₹3,750 crore and of which ₹2,150 crore will be for the steel project, the official said.

