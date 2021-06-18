Stocks to Watch: DHFL, HDFC Bank, Jet Airways, Kotak Mahindra Bank

DHFL: A section of retail investors of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) are planning to approach the Supreme Court against any move by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to delist the mortgage lender’s shares as part of its resolution plan. In their petition, the investors have accused NCLT and markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) of failing to adequately inform investors about the impending delisting.

