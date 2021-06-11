NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Auto stocks: Total vehicle registrations in May 2021 fell 54.79% to 5,35,855 units as against 11,85,374 units in April 2021, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Thursday. The sales were 70.69% lower when compared to 18,22,566 units sold in May 2019.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd: The company has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹96.75 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The housing finance company had posted a consolidated loss of ₹7,507.01 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Jaypee Infratech: The company’s financial creditors have decided to put the bids of NBCC and Suraksha group to vote after both parties submitted final offers for the debt-laden company. The winning bidder will acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), which went into insolvency nearly four years ago, as well as complete more than 20,000 pending flats across various projects in Delhi-NCR. The voting process is likely to start from Monday next week and continue till 23 June.

JSW Steel: The company said that its crude steel production in May 2021 was up 10% to 13.67 lakh tonnes from 12.48 lakh tonnes a year ago. The average capacity utilisation was 91% as liquid oxygen supplies for medical purposes increased to 30,000 tonnes in May from 20,000 in April.

LIC HFL: The company’s board of directors is scheduled for 15 June to consider fund raising by issue of equity shares and/or other securities by way of preferential issue or through any other permissible modes, subject to such approvals as may be required under applicable law.

NHPC: The company’s board of directors has approved the proposal for raising debt upto ₹4,300 crore during financial year 2021-22 through issuance of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible taxable corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis.

Tata Power Co. Ltd: The company’s unit Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd has issued and allotted unsecured, rated, listed, taxable, guaranteed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹570 crore on a private placement basis for a tenor of three years.

TCS: The software company said that it has paid ₹33,873 crore through dividend and buyback in FY21. TCS paid ₹16,000 crore alone via a buyback. It returned 95% of free cash flow to the shareholders in the last financial year.

Wipro Ltd: The IT services major said that its step-down subsidiary, Wipro IT Services, has approved a proposal for issuing US dollar denominated notes of up to $750 million. The net proceeds of the notes, which are proposed to be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, are intended to be utilised for refinancing existing debt and general corporate purposes, a regulatory filing said.

Yes Bank: The lender’s board has approved the raising of funds worth ₹10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.