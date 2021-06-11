Stocks to Watch: DHFL, Jaypee Infratech, NHPC, JSW Steel, Wipro

Jaypee Infratech: The company’s financial creditors have decided to put the bids of NBCC and Suraksha group to vote after both parties submitted final offers for the debt-laden company. The winning bidder will acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), which went into insolvency nearly four years ago, as well as complete more than 20,000 pending flats across various projects in Delhi-NCR. The voting process is likely to start from Monday next week and continue till 23 June.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}